Mercer County coronavirus cases confirmed by the state rise to 22 (updated at 8:15 p.m.)

New Jersey officials reported Friday that the state has have received 22 positive coronavirus test results for Mercer County since the outbreak began.

These figures do not include test results that have not been submitted to local health officers or the state yet. Commercial labs submit test results to the patient and local health officers. Local health officers then submit those results to the state and the results are entered into the state’s database.

The West Windsor Health Department reported Friday that three more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of West Windsor residents who have tested positive to four people. Officials in West Winsor said public health investigations are underway, and potential contacts of the residents will be notified. So far, an investigation by local health officials has determined that a symptomatic resident who tested positive attended the New Jersey Athletic Club at 4152 Quakerbridge Road in Lawrence between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 9, 11, and 12. Officials said the gym manager has been notified by the Lawrence Township Health Department about the positive test, and that the gym is in the process of contacting members directly.

The health officer for Hopewell Township announced on Thursday that three people from the same family tested positive for the coronavirus. One resident is a teacher at Timberlane Middle School.

Five Princeton residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, including a family of three with a daughter who attends Stuart Country Day School. All five cases are linked to a Feb. 29 party in Princeton.

Hamilton Township officials have confirmed that three residents there have tested positive.

On Friday, Trenton officials confirmed two positive cases in the capital city. Lawrence officials confirmed earlier in the week that two residents there have tested positive.

Ewing, Pennington, and Hightstown each have one confirmed coronavirus case.

At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, officials from Robbinsville confirmed that a resident tested positive there. The health department received notification of the test results on the evening of March 20 and has notified close contacts of the person. The resident has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating at home. Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried and Health Officer Jill Swanson are encouraging the public to reach out to family members and neighbors at the highest risk for complications from COVID-19. The elderly and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions are the most vulnerable to serious health outcomes. Please identify the people in your life who are at-risk and take immediate steps to help them remain in their homes and away from crowded stores and venues. Check-in by telephone on a regular basis to ensure that they have adequate supplies and remain healthy.

In neighboring Somerset County, the Montgomery health officer announced this past weekend that three people from the same family tested positive for the coronavirus, including a student at the lower middle school. All three cases are linked to a Feb. 29 party in Princeton.

In neighboring Middlesex County, South Brunswick officials have reported that four residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of the residents worked at the Feb. 29 party in Princeton, and one of them is a high school student. On Thursday, South Brunswick officials were notified that a woman in her 70s tested positive and has been hospitalized. Officials were notified Friday afternoon of another resident testing positive for COVID-19. The man is in his 50s, is recovering at home and is self-quarantined. Middlesex County now has 76 positive cases that have been confirmed by the state. The Middlesex County Health Department is the lead in the investigation of the case and is responsible for all notifications.

Positive cases also include:

-A teacher at Riverside Elementary School

– A history professor at the College of New Jersey who announced Wednesday that he tested positive.

– Five Princeton University staff members who tested positive and are receiving care in self-isolation. One staffer is a Princeton resident. One staffer has tested negative, and two more staff members are still waiting for test results. Three students have been tested by Princeton University Health Services. One test is negative. Results for two tests are pending.

Editor’s Note: School officials have not released details about where people live in these cases, citing privacy concerns. Some of the cases may already be counted in the statistics provided by each municipality.