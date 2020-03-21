NJ governor allows candidate petitions to be filed online, delays some special elections

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order this week that changes dates and procedures for some upcoming elections to ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote without risking their health and safety.

Special elections for some local fire districts and school boards scheduled for March 21, March 31, and April 21 will be held on May 12, concurrent with the municipal non-partisan elections.

All elections scheduled for May 12 will be conducted solely via vote-by-mail ballots.

Candidates filing petitions for June primary elections still must submit petitions by March 30, but they can submit them online. The New Jersey Secretary of State will create an online form that allows voters to submit their signatures on the petitions electronically.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we must take aggressive and swift action to help mitigate the spread and flatten the curve,” Murphy said. “My top priority is to keep New Jerseyans healthy and safe during this pandemic, and these new measures will ensure that all New Jersey voters are able to safely exercise their right to vote and be engaged in our democracy.”