NJ governor decries discrimination and racism directed at Asian Americans

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Sunday that he is hearing from residents of Asian-American communities in the state that incidents of racism and discrimination have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s repugnant and repulsive,” Murphy said. “Our diversity is the core strength of the state. That strength will get us through this. Everyone is fighting the same fight. Everyone is making the same sacrifices. We are in this together.”

Murphy characterized the fight against the pandemic as a war, and said residents across the state need to be united to win the war.

“We didn’t win World War II because we panicked, or were divided,” he said. “We won wars, and we will win this war, when we stay calm and fact-based and realize that we are one family,” he said. “We will rise and fall as one extraordinary, diverse family.”