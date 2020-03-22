Fact check: Have police in Princeton told residents in senior affordable housing developments they must stay inside?

A few residents living in affordable senior apartment complexes in Princeton have said that police told them they are not allowed to leave their apartments and must stay inside.

Princeton Police Chief Nick Sutter said that rumor is false. Residents are allowed to go out and do essential shopping like buying groceries or prescriptions. They are also allowed outside to get exercise, take walks, and visit with family members and close friends.

All non-essential retail businesses are closed in the state. Grocers, pharmacies, and restaurants offering take out are still operating, along with other essential businesses.

Should residents go out? Officials have urged residents across the state to stay home and practice strict social distancing whenever they must go out. All group gatherings have been banned. State Health Commissioner Hudy Persichilli said people should even practice social distancing at home.