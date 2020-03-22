NJ Transit reduces some train and light rail schedules, including Northeast Corridor line, beginning March 23

Northeast Corridor trains and most other NJ Transit train lines will operate on a President’s Day schedule, with some additional trains added to that schedule, beginning on March 23.

The River Line will operate on a regular schedule Monday and Tuesday, and will switch to a Sunday schedule on March 25.

Buses and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday service.

The schedule changes were made due to the coronavirus outbreak. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has urged residents to stay home, and wants businesses to allow employees to work from home. Only essential employees should be commuting to work.

Visit the NJ Transit website for the Northeast Corridor schedule and other amended schedules, or see current schedule information on the NJ Transit app.