Princeton Chinese community raises $20,000 in one day to support local relief efforts during coronavirus pandemic

Anna Birge helps organize supplies for the Princeton Chinese community’s relief efforts. Photo by Cecilia Birge.

Members of the Chinese community in Princeton launched a COVID-19 relief campaign on March 20 to raise money to buy medical supplies for area first responders and support other local organizations. The group is also collecting food and other supplies for local families in need.

In less than 24 hours, the group exceeded its online fundraising goal of $15,000 and also received pledges of more than 50,000 facial masks.

“Medical professionals and first responders are facing a shortage of personal protective gear. We want them to be safe in this crisis,” said Xiaobing Li, a member of the group’s organizing committee. “Our group will use the funds to purchase medical masks, gowns, and other supplies. We have already made a contribution to the Princeton Police Department, and hope to distribute more supplies in the next several weeks to area hospitals, community centers, and local businesses that are providing essential services.”

Many Princeton residents in the Chinese community like Qing Li, have collected supplies to donate to others. Photo by Cecilia Birge.

The group’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts also include collecting food, cleaning supplies, and other daily essentials for residents who need them.

“We know many families are suffering financially due to this unprecedented crisis,” said organizing committee member Cecilia Birge, a teacher at Princeton High School. “The Chinese community stepped up quickly and got to work. In the first three days of this campaign, we collected over $2,000 worth of supplies, including 500 masks, 500 pairs of gloves, dozens of containers of wipes, canned food, cereal, and other supplies. We will continue to support our neighbors in a sustainable way.”

The group hopes to broaden fundraising efforts over the next few days. For more information about food and supply drop-off locations, email info@PrincetonChineseCommunity.org. Donations to the fundraising effort can also be made online.

