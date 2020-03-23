McCarter Theatre cancels all performances through the end June

The McCarter Theatre Center has canceled all performances and events through June 30.

The full production run of The Refuge Plays, all scheduled presented series events for the rest of the season, the Jazz in June Festival, and the 2020 Gala featuring Michael Feinstein are canceled.

McCarter Theater Center’s administrative offices and production shops remain closed. McCarter Theatre staff members continue to work remotely.

“We do not take this decision lightly and think it is in the best interest of the many different communities and constituencies that we serve,” McCarter Managing Director Michael Rosenberg said. “We ask that you consider making a donation to McCarter to help ensure that we are ready to re-open our doors when the time comes and welcome everyone back for the magic and fellowship of live performance. In the coming days, we hope that you will join us online as we celebrate art and artists, keep an open dialogue with our community, and inspire you to embark on your own creative projects as we weather this storm together.”

Online updates will include a deeper look at the artists scheduled to perform in the fall, fun at-home activities, and a look back at favorite productions. “Our goal is to be a source of light and human connection during these times,” Rosenberg said.



Theatre representatives will reach out directly to ticket holders and parents of children in after-school programs.

The following scheduled programs are now canceled:

The Refuge Plays (May 8 – June 7)

A Bowie Celebration (April 2)

The Hit Men (April 3)

Cirque Éloize (April 4 – 5)

David Sedaris (April 7)

Dorrance Dance (April 9)

Zakir Hussain Trio (April 11)

Max Raabe and Palast Orchester (April 13)

Arturo O’Farril and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, with Stefon Harris + Blackout (April 17)

Rosanne Cash (April 18)

Pilobolus (April 22)

McCarter’s 2020 Gala Concert featuring Michael Feinstein (April 25)

Handel’s Rodelinda with the English Concert (May 5)

Princeton Pops: The Art of the Movie Score (May 9)

Underwater Bubble Show (May 10)

Igor Levit, piano (May 13)

Audra McDonald (May 16)

Dark Star Orchestra (May 18)

National Geographic Live (May 19)

Chris Thile (May 21)

Keb’ Mo’ (June 4)

Air Play (June 6)

Monica Bill Barnes and Company (June 11 – 13)

Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective (June 12)

Christian Sands Quartet (June 13)

Jazzmeia Horn (June 19)

Kurt Elling and Danilo Pérez (June 26)

The Messenger Legacy (June 27)