Found in Lawrence: Recognize this dog or want to adopt her?

Found at Colonial Lake Park.

A tricolor female beagle was found at Colonial Lake Park off Brunswick Pike in Lawrence. Officials said the dog is not to be confused with another beagle named Milo. If this is your dog, you recognize her, or you would like to adopt her, please contact Lawrence Township Animal Control at 609 844-7092 or Lawrence Township Police at 609 896-1111

  1. There are signs for this dog all over Lawrenceville the Bergen Ave. and Gordon Ave. area. The phone number is 609-520-6272. This dog has been missing since January 15th.

