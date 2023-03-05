Former Nuclear Research Facility in Plainsboro sold for $7.7 million

31 Schalks Crossing Road in Plainsboro.

Princeton Life Science Park LLC has purchased 31 Schalks Crossing Road in Plainsboro for $7.7 million. The 50,150-square-foot, 31-acre property was once the site of a private nuclear reactor that was used for nuclear power research.

Following the closure of the site as a nuclear research facility, 31 Schalks Crossing Road became a pharmaceutical research and manufacturing facility for Jacobus Pharmaceutical.

Princeton Life Science bought the building from the Turkey Island Corporation. The company also bought the patents for Jacobus Pharmaceutical’s pharmaceutical products and its pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment, and retained the company’s previous employees.

The sale was negotiated by Jerry Fennelly of Fennelly Associates.