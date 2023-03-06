Prosecutor: Massage therapist inappropriately touched women at Life Time Princeton fitness club in Plainsboro

A Hamilton man has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual contact for inappropriately touching at least four women while giving them massages at Life Time Fitness in Plainsboro.

Jonathan Saloka, 33, was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Department Director Brendan McIntyre announced.

Saloka was charged following an investigation involving multiple women alleging that he touched them inappropriately while they were receiving massages at Life Time Fitness. The fitness center bills itself as a “luxurious athletic country club” and charges $199 a month for memberships.

A representative from Life Time said in a message that Saloka has not worked at the club for several months.

Police and the prosecutor said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Justin Kowalczyk of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333, ext. 1644.