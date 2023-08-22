Photos: Princeton community school supply drive will help 268 children kick off the new academic year with the right gear

The Princeton Human Services Commission was able to supply 268 children in the Princeton Public Schools with backpacks and school supplies due to the generosity of community members, municipal employees, elected officials, the Princeton Police Department, Princeton University, and local organizations and businesses.

Supplies were distributed to students in kindergarten through the sixth grade from low-income families. Extra backpacks and supplies were given to students in need entering higher grades.

“Our 14th Annual Backpack and School Supplies Drive was a huge success this year, thanks to the many donors who contributed,” said Department of Human Services Director Rhodalynn Jones. “This is truly a community effort and it’s great to see people come together to ensure our children have adequate supplies as they start a new school year.”

This is the 14th year the Princeton Human Services Commission has sponsored the annual drive. Staff members Kimberly Figueroa-Martinez, Sindy Sandoval, and Lailiana Azcuidiaz coordinated the effort with the help of summer youth employment program staff members Kelton Gibbs, Joshua Raymond, Fredy Donis, and Brian Donis.