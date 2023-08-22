Body discovered at Baldpate Mountain in Hopewell in missing person search

A resident in Pennington reported to police on Aug. 21 that a person was missing. The person was last seen by loved ones on Aug 18.

Police in Pennington and Hopewell then began a missing person search. The person’s vehicle was located in the parking lot at Baldpate Mountain. The vehicle was not occupied.

Due to the lapse of time since the person was last seen, a search of the Baldpate Mountain area began immediately. Searchers found a body yesterday.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. There were no signs of foul play, but the investigation into the death is ongoing, law enforcement officials said.

Baldpate Mountain, which is owned and operated by the Mercer County Park Commission, was closed during the search and police activity but is now open to the public.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped with the search, including the Mercer County Prosecutors Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, West Windsor Police Department, Lawrence Township Police Department, Hamilton Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, New Jersey State Park Police, and Mercer County Park Rangers. Personnel from Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, Union Fire, Pennington Fire, Princeton Fire, West Amwell Fire, and Signal 22 assisted with the search efforts.