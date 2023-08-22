Princeton Board of Education to vote on proposed $13 million bond referendum Tuesday night

The board of education for the Princeton Public Schools is slated to vote on a proposed $13 million bond referendum at a public meeting that will be held via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Aug. 22.

If the board approves the bond referendum, voters will be asked to weigh in on the spending plan in the Nov. 7 general election.

Proposed improvements at the district’s six schools are in the areas of security, sustainability, maintenance, and technology.

Security improvements would be made based on recommendations by the Princeton Police. Technology upgrades would include faster networks.

Playgrounds at Princeton Middle School and the four elementary schools would be upgraded, and improvements would also be made at the middle school’s pool. Drainage would also be improved at the playgrounds at Community Park and Littlebrook elementary schools.

Princeton High School would see some kitchen, cafeteria, and Ecolab updates, as well as athletic field upgrades and new lockers.

Fences would be replaced at all four elementary schools.

The architect for the project is Fraytak Veisz Hopkins Duthie, which is the same firm used by the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District. The firm is based in Ewing and also has offices in Mont Clare, Pa.

Text of the proposed bond question