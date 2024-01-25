The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is investigating a shooting in South Brunswick that involved U.S. marshals.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, a man died after exchanging gunfire with police at a motel on the southern side of Route 1 in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Shamar Legette, 41, was shot at the MHO Inn and Suites on Route 1 near Promenade Boulevard.

Legette was allegedly wanted for several felonies, including ties to the robbery of Bishop Lamor Whitehead. Whitehead was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a church service in Brooklyn in 2022. Three men waving guns stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from him and his wife.

On Wednesday, members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Task Force who were assisting the New York office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrived at the MHO Inn and Suites, where Legette was staying, at about 2:05 p.m. to execute an arrest warrant.

At about 2:47 p.m., Legette allegedly exchanged gunfire with police officers. He was pronounced dead at about 4:29 p.m. Authorities recovered two firearms near his body.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Under state statute, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office must investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while a person is in custody.