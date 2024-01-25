On Saturday, Jan. 27, at 4:30 p.m. Princeton Battlefield State Park historians will retell the story of the Boston Tea Party and its impact on Princeton.

In January of 1774, students collected tea from around the town and burned it in a great bonfire.

Register for and attend the event to learn more and receive your own parcel of tea that you can either cast into the fire or bring home for your enjoyment.

A suggested donation of $5 is requested, but not required.

Please register by calling 609-921-0074 or by emailing princetonbattlefield@dep.nj.gov.

Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.