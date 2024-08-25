Submit your questions for the Princeton Board of Education candidates
Planet Princeton will be publishing a voter guide for the local board of education race. We have asked all six candidates for the Princeton Board of Education to answer the same questions. We will run their answers shortly after the Labor Day weekend.
We will also host a forum on Zoom with the candidates and publish the forum on our website. What questions would you like us to ask the candidates?
Send your suggestions to us using the form below. We will try to incorporate as many questions as we can into our forum with the candidates.
