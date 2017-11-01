Planet Princeton
Higher Ed

Rider University sends layoff notices to entire teaching staff at Westminster Choir College

1 day ago
Krystal Knapp
16 comments

Westminster Choir College faculty members received layoff notices from Rider University via email yesterday. All of the professors at the world-renowned school will be laid off as of Aug. 31.

The layoff notices anticipate the sale of the entire college next spring to an undisclosed buyer, or the school’s potential closure. The potential buyer is described publicly only as an Asian corporation that runs for-profit K-12 schools. The buyer has no accreditation in higher education.

The local chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the faculty union, will file a grievance arguing that the layoffs fail to meet contractual requirements, representatives said. The agreement with the union specifies that layoffs can occur only in cases of “financial exigency or the demonstrated financial need to eliminate or curtail programs or courses of instruction to protect the well-being of the university.”

Jeffrey Halpern, a sociology professor who is chief grievance officer for the union, said Rider has no financial emergency. “This year’s independent audited financial statement found a $5.5 million increase in net assets.” he said. He expects the grievance will be referred to arbitration.

“Faculty also condemn the secretive nature of a sale process in which they’ve had no voice and that violates the AAUP’s national standards for mergers and acquisitions,” he said.

Faculty members said they will be organizing direct actions to protest the administration’s decision.

Rider University President Gregory Dell’Omo announced elimination of faculty positions and programs of study on the main campus in Lawrenceville. The cuts were rescinded after significant faculty concessions followed by further, deeper concessions from faculty in bargaining for the 2017-2020 contract. The faculty gave Dell’Omo a no-confidence vote in the spring.

Last December, school officials announced that the Westminster Choir College property would be sold. School officials said the top priority would be to sell the school to a buyer who would maintain the choir college on the Princeton campus.

Two lawsuits have been filed to stop the closure of the school or the sale to a buyer who will not maintain the choir college.

The 23-acre choir college campus has been in downtown Princeton since 1932. The is also the headquarters of the Westminster Conservatory, one of the nation’s largest community music schools. The conservatory provides private music lessons and classes to hundreds of children and adults at five locations across the region.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts
  • Lisa

    I’ve seen something that rings a similar bell in tracking real estate sales in the neighborhood of PHS – multiple offers from buyers in mainland China with a young child: house purchased, then rented out until the child is middle-school-age, at which point the family arrives to see the kid through his/her “Princeton High School” years in the American system. Two houses on my street (Jefferson) have been sold this way in the past few months.

  • TaxPoorInPrinceton

    I think the negative long-term consequences here are not being sufficiently recognized by the town. It’s hard not to see that 10 years down the road, that WCC will be very different from how it is now and we will have a for-profit, mostly foreign-student campus, in the middle of our town. WCC has been a very active part of the community and has enriched the town. It’s hard to see how that continues with the details that have been revealed.

  • common decency

    Yes, there are definitely other priorities. When the president of the university complains that there was “too much singing” during the commencement exercises of a world-renowned choir college, there is a real disconnect.

  • common decency

    Inflexible? Give me a break. Just this summer, faculty agreed to concessions totaling $6.5 million a year! Perhaps Greg Dell’Omo should be flexible about his $800,000 per year salary!

  • common decency

    Actually, WCC has been profitable over the past several years. It is Rider who has suffered a decline in enrollment. The financial reports used to justify these actions have been called into question due to the discovery some “unconventional” accounting methods. You haven’t heard the last of this.

  • powertotax

    This will be a tragic loss for the community. At the same time, I wonder how WCC ended up with the financial condition it is in today.

  • Jane

    I’m not sure if “jobs in the Rider Music department” were offered, but to consolidate on the Lawrenceville campus has enormous up-front costs that need to be in place before any classes could happen. There’s the obvious regular classroom and dorm space, but then there is the unusual needs of WCC’s programs: acoustically adequate practice facilities, performance facilities, music labs, student practice rooms, and faculty offices. These don’t exist on the Lawrenceville campus and would have to be built first. $$$ Additionally, WCC has 165 pianos and 21 pipe organs that would need to be moved and installed. If the space is already built to accommodate it, the cost of moving one pipe organ “can be as cheap as $30,000!” or $630,000 in this case, double that at least if the spaces half to be modified first.

    What the administration should have been doing all this time, is marketing Rider along with Westminster’s international and national reputation while recruiting at high schools across the country. An additional 10 students at around $50,000 each, is half a million each year!

  • FormerESLteacher

    Hmmm. Very interesting. About a year ago China banned for-profit education for the equivalent of grades 1-9. Maybe one of the affected corporations are shipping some operations over here.

    If Planet Princeton wants to do a little digging, my money would be on the mysterious corporation being one of the following:

    -New Oriental Education and Tech Group (EDU on the NYSE)

    -TAL Education (XRS)

    -Tarena Education: (TEDU)

    -Nord Anglia (NORD)

    The one I’m most familiar with is New Oriental. Some years back they got into it with ETS, who accused them of supplying their students with the questions before the GRE. There was a more recent investigation into their practices surrounding college essay writing. (Basically they were paying people to write the essays for their clients.- allegedly.) If it is New Oriental who are buying Westminster, let’s hope they plan to run a cleaner business in Princeton.

  • Sally Barrett Hight

    I totally agree. I used to work at a private Christian school that had exchange students from different Asian countries and I bet they realized how much money those parents are paying to American schools and want in on the profits.

  • I bet you are absolutely, positively right. Yikes.

  • How is this legal? at all?
    I am really weeping now. Westminster Choir College gave me some of the best grad courses I ever took.

  • Dan D’Menny

    This is tragic for those Westminster professionals who are so dedicated to their craft, yet have been inflexible when it comes to the efforts of Rider University to find some semblance of financial stability in the challenging market of private higher education.

    Maybe a job in the Music Dept at Rider in Lawrence doesn’t look so bad after all.

  • Dan D’Menny

    And that is probably the only way to get enough value from the Princeton location to justify continued use of the land for its stipulated use . . . as a school.

    To continue the conservatory, it would be far more economically efficient to consolidate at Rider in Lawrence, and then sell the land for its highest financial use (high-end residences). But the Boro of Princeton won’t let that happen . . . the community wants the school to be perpetuated. So it will be, sort of, by those who can extract maximum value from its Princeton location.

  • geoffrey2k

    “top priority would be to sell the school to a buyer who would maintain the choir college on the Princeton campus.”

    It’s a pretty big fail to not achieve your top priority. Makes one think that other items were actually more important. Much more important.

  • geoffrey2k

    This is going well….

  • MusicLover

    “An Asian corporation that runs for-profit k-12 schools…”
    I have some experience with that part of the world and the education system there. Here’s an educated guess what the new Westminster will be: A boarding school for Chinese “Parachute Kids” (Google) whose newly rich parents want to send them to here to improve their English and increase their chances of admission to a US university. No doubt the for-profit institution will milk the fact that it’s located in the same town as Princeton University for everything it’s worth.

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Thu 02

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Thu 02

Hun School Student Art on Stony Brook at D&R Greenway Olivia Rainbow Gallery through January 3

November 1, 2017 - January 3, 2018
Thu 02

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 2 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu 02

Senior Care Services of NJ Third Annual Dinner

November 2 @ 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 02

Pianist Ludovico Einaudi Visits McCarter Theatre

November 2 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 03

Artist Talk: Nina Berman

November 3 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Fri 03

‘Pocketbook Bingo’ to Support Saint Peter’s Hospital

November 3 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 03

IAS Public Lecture: A Refugee for Scholars: Contemporary Challenges in Historical Perspective

November 3 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 03

Open Mic Night in Hopewell

November 3 @ 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 03

Upper School Fall Play at Stuart Country Day School

November 3 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 03

Gavin Black all-Bach Harpsichord Recital

November 3 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 03

And Then There Were None

November 3 @ 7:00 pm - November 4 @ 7:00 pm

Instagram

  • Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.

Follow Us

           Buying a domain is easy

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
Thu 02

Tilling the Soil of Opportunity 2017

October 31 @ 6:00 pm - December 19 @ 9:00 pm
Thu 02

Hun School Student Art on Stony Brook at D&R Greenway Olivia Rainbow Gallery through January 3

November 1, 2017 - January 3, 2018
Thu 02

‘Poetic Space’ Fall Art Exhibition at Stuart Country Day School

November 2 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu 02

Senior Care Services of NJ Third Annual Dinner

November 2 @ 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 02

Pianist Ludovico Einaudi Visits McCarter Theatre

November 2 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: