Route 206 bridge over the Stony Brook to open Thursday afternoon

The bridge over the Stony Brook on Route 206 will open a day earlier than scheduled. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony late Thursday morning, Nov. 2, the detour barricades will be removed and Route 206 in Princeton will be re-opened again in time for the afternoon commute.

The historic stone arch bridge over the Stony Brook has been closed for four months. Workers reconstructed the stone arch bridge and replaced the adjacent flood channel bridge, both of which are located between Quaker Road near the Hun School and the Jasna Polana Country Club.

The stone arch bridge, constructed in 1792 and widened in 1916, was closed in February of 2016 for emergency repairs following a partial parapet collapse. The adjacent flood channel bridge was also in poor condition and has been replaced with a single-span bridge. The project also included other road improvements. The bridges are located within the historic districts of the Princeton Battlefield/Stony Brook Settlement Village and the Kings Highway Districts. State officials said they worked very closely with the State Historic Preservation Office and Princeton Historical Preservation Committee on the project.