Planet Princeton
15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
Announcements

Some municipalities extending tax office hours for residents who want to pre-pay 2018 property taxes

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
1 comment

Montgomery Township and Franklin Township are just two Central Jersey municipalities where officials have decided to open their tax offices on Saturday for residents who want to prepay their 2018 taxes to deduct them this year.

In Montgomery, the tax office at the municipal building will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can also pay your first quarter of 2018 taxes online in Montgomery.

In Franklin Township, the tax office will be open from 8:30 a..m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Residents there can pre-pay their first two quarters for 2018, which have already been billed. Franklin Township will no accept payments in excess of those two quarters, and officials said the tax collector may refund any payments for taxes not yet billed. Because of long lines to pay property taxes, officials in Franklin have urged residents to use the payment drop box in front of the police station, or the township’s online payment portal, where residents can pay the first two quarters of 2018.

The Princeton tax office stopped collecting payments at the office yesterday. The municipality gave employees off today and Monday for the holiday. Property owners can prepay their first quarter property taxes online on the municipality’s website until Dec. 31. If you want to prepay more than the first quarter, you must mail a check, made payable to Princeton, to the Princeton Municipal Building, Tax Collectors Office, 400 Witherspoon St. Princeton, NJ 08540.

Officials in several municipalities have urged residents to consult with their accounts about pre-paying for next year. Residents whose taxes are paid by a mortgage company or escrow agent  have also been advised to contact the mortgage company or escrow agents to confirm that you will be making advanced payments.

The Internal Revenue Service advised tax professionals and taxpayers on Dec. 27 that pre-paying 2018 state and local real property taxes in 2017 may be tax deductible under certain circumstances. A taxpayer is allowed a deduction for the pre-payment of state or local property taxes in 2017 if the taxpayer makes the payment in 2017 and the property taxes are assessed prior to 2018.  A prepayment of anticipated property taxes that have not been assessed and billed prior to 2018 is not deductible in 2017, according to the IRS.

Residents in any municipality in the state can also mail in 2018 property tax payments by the end of the year, thanks to an executive order signed by Gov. Chris Christie. Mail must be postmarked on or before Dec. 31. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts
  • Lucy.x

    Hello Krystal: I am Lucy, your tenant, who sent you messages these days. Is everything OK? Sorry for contacting in this way since I cannot get contact with you in other ways. If you see this could you please reply me by email or message? Thank you! Yours, Lucy

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 30

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

December 30 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 30

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

December 30 @ 10:00 am
Sun 31

Real Time Tour of the Battle of Princeton

December 31 @ 6:45 am - 9:30 am
Sun 31

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

December 31 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 31

New Years Eve GLOWGA!

December 31 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 31

Hogmanay Celebration

December 31 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 31

All Together Now New Years Eve Party!

December 31 @ 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Mon 01

New Years Day Sound Bath Restorative Yoga

January 1, 2018 @ 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Mon 01

Friends of Princeton Nursery Lands First Day Hike

January 1, 2018 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Tue 02

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 2, 2018 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tue 02

Art After Hours

January 2, 2018 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 04

Yoga Alliance 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Info Session

January 4, 2018 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
       

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 30

Hun School Student Exhibition -The Stony Brook: Connecting Us

December 30 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 30

‘Predators and Prey Fine-Art Carvings’ exhibit

December 30 @ 10:00 am
Sun 31

Real Time Tour of the Battle of Princeton

December 31 @ 6:45 am - 9:30 am
Sun 31

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

December 31 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 31

New Years Eve GLOWGA!

December 31 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: