Ways you can help the Griggs Farm fire victims

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
1 comment

About 35 people were displaced from their homes when a fire destroyed an apartment complex at Griggs Farm in Princeton on Wednesday night. One person died in the fire, and the roof of the building was destroyed. It is unclear when residents will be able to return.

If you would like to support the victims, you can drop off donations at Trinity Church in Princeton between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. today through Jan. 6. The church is located at 33 Mercer Street in downtown Princeton.

You can also drop of items at the GRiggs Farm Clubhouse.

The following items would be helpful to the victims:

Blankets

Gift cards to local restaurants

Warm clothing (hats, scarves, gloves, jackets, etc.)

Toiletry items

Snacks

Bottled water

Dog and cat food

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by the nonprofit Send Hunger Packing to help the victims buy food, clothing, toiletries, and school supplies. Click here to donate.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

  • Dr. Faniel

    ‪Thank you. @MercerStFriends #foodbank will be helping in this time of community need.‬ #MercerStFriends #FoodFriends

