Senior dies in fire at Griggs Farm development in Princeton (updated)

A 73-year-old Princeton woman died in a fire at the Griggs Farm complex on Wednesday night and 35 others were displaced, police said.

Police identified the victim as Larisa Bartone of 21 Billie Ellis Lane on Thursday morning.

Firefighters battled the two-alarm fire that spread through the roof of the three-story apartment building on Billie Ellis Lane. The fire started around 9 p.m. The victim was trapped in the apartment and died at the scene, first responders at the scene told Planet Princeton.

The American Red Cross and Princeton Human Services continue to assist the displaced residents.

The apartment complex, which provides affordable housing, is owned by the nonprofit Princeton Community Housing.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Fire companies from Princeton Fire Department, Lawrence Fire Department, Lawrence Road Fire Department, Princeton Plasma Physics Fire Department, , Kingston Fire Department, Princeton Junction Fire Department, Hopewell Township Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department and Plainsboro Fire Department are on scene along with Princeton Police, Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad, Signal 22 Canteen and Capital Health System Paramedics.

We will provide information on ways to help displaced families as it becomes available.