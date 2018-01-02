Planet Princeton
Photo of the Day: Bald Eagles

1 day ago
Krystal Knapp
2 comments

Reader George Rambow spotted a pair of bald eagles near Princeton Seminary’s apartments in  West Windsor, in the woods between the apartments and the D&R Canal. The eagles were perched there for about an hour Monday morning.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

  • Lori Robbins

    I have seen them several times in the last week in West Windsor and even Hamilton Square! They seem to be good buddies!

  • Yvonne Stecky

    what a beautifut discovery! thanks for capturing and sharing…

