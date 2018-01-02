Planet Princeton
Savory Spice Shop in downtown Princeton closes for good

1 day ago
Krystal Knapp
7 comments

The Savory Spice Shop on Spring Street in Princeton has closed down for good after being in business for six years.

“The shop was really about our passion and love of cooking, and food flavors,” said Jon Hague, who owned the shop with his wife, Janet Hague, who also works at the Princeton Public Library. 

“There was an opportunity for a shop in Princeton, and it seemed like a natural fit for us. We like the town, and it seemed like a good place to be,” Jon Hague said. 

Savory Spice is the latest shop to close in downtown Princeton. CoolVines, located in the building next door, also announced that it will be closing early this year. The Peacock Inn announced today that it will remain a hotel, but has closed its restaurant. Hulit’s Shoes on Nassau Street recently closed after 88 years in business.

Competition from online retailers is the main reason the Hagues decided to close the Savory Spice Shop.

“There has been a significant shift to online sales. We probably should have seen it coming. It’s so easy to just click and have things shipped to your home. Once people know what flavors they like, they do just that,” Jon Hague said.

Hague said that the spot on Spring Street was always a bit big for the spice shop, and that parking for customers in town has always been an issue.

He  has also become involved in another business, and said he had a “get real” moment where he realized it was time to focus on growing that business. “I don’t have time for both,” he said.

Savory Spice is part of a small franchise. Hague said people can still visit Savory Spice shops in Westfield and at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, Pa.

“It was a tough decision, a very emotional decision,” Hague said of calling it quits on Spring Street. “We love the shop, our customers, our employees. People have been fantastic. Our landlord has been great. We couldn’t have asked for more than that. It’s tough to go.” 

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

  • shep

    Thank you so much for being there, Jon. We’ll miss you! I’m so glad we stopped by just a week or so ago. It was always a pleasure to visit.
    Best of luck with your new venture.

  • BL

    I don’t think the online trend was the problem. The spices were just too expensive. I got much more bang for my buck from the spice stores in Philadelphia’s Italian Market and Reading Terminal Market. They had a great selection, but the price was out of whack….but that’s my experience with stores in general in Princeton.

  • Dan D’Menny

    There are lots of parking spots if one is willing to walk a shorter distance than one typically walks to/from a mall or big-box store. Plus the walk is much more interesting!

    If you/we want our local businesses to thrive and survive, patronize them. They make our community wonderful!

  • Julie Denny

    So disappointing. You and Cool Vines were major draws for me. I am very sad.

  • Dee williams

    This makes me so sad. I will miss this shop and staff. Hopefully we will be surprised and you will find a new place where you can fight the online trend! Good luck to you.

  • Oh s**t! My wife and son are going to cry.

  • non believer

    Parking – its amazing how many of the shop keepers and their staff park and feed their meter all day, every day. Town is incapable of or unwilling to address meter feeding. Other towns, even tiny towns can control it. Large parking studies are irrelevant if we can’t control metered parking. Staff shortages are often mentioned and yet we’re willing to patrol, enforce and adjudicate the Griggs Corner private lot for fine revenue while all parking revenue goes to the property owner.

