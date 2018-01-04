Area Police: Many roads impassible, driving conditions extremely hazardous

The continued snowfall, high winds, and ice-covered roads have made driving extremely hazardous in the Central New Jersey area. Heavy snow bands are also making visibility very poor in some areas. Driving should be avoided if possible.

In South Brunswick, police are responding to numerous calls for help this afternoon because vehicles are disabled on the roads or have been involved in crashes. In West Windsor, police have asked people not to drive because of the conditions.

South Brunswick Police said the following roads are impassible as of 12:30 p.m.:

Route1

Route 32

Route 130

Georges Road

Sandhill Road

Route 522

Roads are extremely slippery, with a layer of ice underneath the snow. Cars and large trucks have been seen slipping all over the roads and getting stuck in many areas. Stay in if you can, for your own safety and the safety of others.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

