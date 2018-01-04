West Windsor declares ‘limited’ state of emergency

The emergency management coordinator in West Windsor has declared a limited state of emergency. He is requesting that all non-essential vehicles stay off the road in West Windsor so police, fire, EMS and public works personnel can effectively do their job and minimize the risk to the public.

Conditions continue to deteriorate. Visibility is under 50-feet, Police Chief Robert Garofalo said. West Windsor has activated its emergency operations center.

Police are aware of widespread temporary power outages that come back on within minutes. Nothing can be done until power is lost for an extensive period and the power loss can be pinpointed, officials say.