Planet Princeton
Higher EdPeople

Gilbert Collins is on a winning streak on Jeopardy!

13 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
1 comment

Gilbert Collins is on a winning streak on Jeopardy! The Princeton University administrator at the Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs has won five games on the show. He will seek his sixth win on the next episode at 7 p.m. Wednesday night on ABC.

On Tuesday, Collins wagered $16,001 of his $16,800 in earnings on the final “Jeopardy!” category of the game, “Novels of the 1960s,” with the correct answer, Ian Fleming’s book “You Only Live Twice.” The question was: The line “once when you are born and once when you look death in the face” follows the title of this 1964 novel and 1967 film.

Collins promised his two young sons he would give them one percent of his Jeopardy! winnings, figuring that if he finished second for $2,000 or third for $1,000 it would mean $20 or $10. He has won $84,201 so far.

His winning streak has earned him a spot in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.The Tournament of Champions is an annual tournament featuring the longest-running champions and biggest money winners from the past season or seasons.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts
  • retired_nurse

    Good player . Very well spoken.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 18

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

January 18 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Thu 18

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 18

It’s Just a Job: Bill Owens and Studs Terkel on Working in 1970s America

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 18

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 18

Qi Gong Introductory Session

January 18 @ 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm
Thu 18

Yoga Alliance 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Intro Sample Session

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 18

Small Batch Bourbon and Low Country Cuisine Dinner at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 18

New Year, New You

January 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 19

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

January 19 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 19

KARAYOGI! family friendly Karaoke!

January 19 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sat 20

Art in the Park: Winter Workshops for Children

January 20 @ 10:00 am - March 19 @ 11:30 pm
Sat 20

Teens-Only Yoga+Meditation

January 20 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
       

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 18

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

January 18 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Thu 18

Set in Stone: Lithography in France, 1815-1900

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 18

It’s Just a Job: Bill Owens and Studs Terkel on Working in 1970s America

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thu 18

Tai Chi at the Grounds for Sculpture

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 18

Qi Gong Introductory Session

January 18 @ 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm
%d bloggers like this: