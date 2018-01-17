Gilbert Collins is on a winning streak on Jeopardy! The Princeton University administrator at the Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs has won five games on the show. He will seek his sixth win on the next episode at 7 p.m. Wednesday night on ABC.

On Tuesday, Collins wagered $16,001 of his $16,800 in earnings on the final “Jeopardy!” category of the game, “Novels of the 1960s,” with the correct answer, Ian Fleming’s book “You Only Live Twice.” The question was: The line “once when you are born and once when you look death in the face” follows the title of this 1964 novel and 1967 film.

Collins promised his two young sons he would give them one percent of his Jeopardy! winnings, figuring that if he finished second for $2,000 or third for $1,000 it would mean $20 or $10. He has won $84,201 so far.

His winning streak has earned him a spot in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.The Tournament of Champions is an annual tournament featuring the longest-running champions and biggest money winners from the past season or seasons.