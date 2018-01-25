Toys R Us/Babies R Us in North Brunswick to close

The North Brunswick Babies R Us/Toys R Us on Route 1 south is one of up to 182 stores the company will close as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan. Going-out-of-business sales are scheduled to begin next month and be completed in April.

Toys R Us on Route 1 south in Lawrence and the Babies R Us in West Windsor will remain open.

The following stores are slated to be closed in New Jersey:

Phillipsburg, 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave.

Eatontown, 137 Route 35

Bridgewater, 100 Promenade Blvd.

Union, 2700 Route 22 East

North Brunswick, 909 US Hwy 1 South

Burlington, Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road

Cherry Hill, 2135 Route 38

Wayne, 7 Wayne Hills Mall

Paramus, 545 Route 17 South

East Hanover, 98 Route 10 West

Elizabeth-KidsWo, 900 Center Drive

Mt. Olive, 50 International Drive South