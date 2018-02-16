Planet Princeton
PhotosSchools

Photos: Chapin School celebrates Chinese New Year

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Chapin School students ushered in the Chinese New Year with a feast prepared by parents and performances by students in Mandarin class. The celebration included dances, poems, songs and demonstrations of their accomplishments in class.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 17 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 17

Wine and Chocolate Weekend at Terhune Orchards

February 17 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 17

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

February 17 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 17

Sweet Sourland Farm Tour: Maple Sugaring

February 17 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

The Human Library – Let’s Keep the Conversation Going

February 17 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

February 17 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 17

Art of Collecting Party at Rago Auctions on Feb. 17

February 17 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 18

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

February 18 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: Exploring Historic Philadelphia

February 18 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 18

Sunday Music Series at Terhune Orchards Winery

February 18 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: NEW! Composition on Location: Historic Philadelphia

February 18 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 18

SCOTT MCVAY BOOK READING

February 18 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Sat 17

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

February 17 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 17

Wine and Chocolate Weekend at Terhune Orchards

February 17 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 17

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

February 17 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 17

Sweet Sourland Farm Tour: Maple Sugaring

February 17 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 17

The Human Library – Let’s Keep the Conversation Going

February 17 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: