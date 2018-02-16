Photos: Chapin School celebrates Chinese New Year

Chapin School students ushered in the Chinese New Year with a feast prepared by parents and performances by students in Mandarin class. The celebration included dances, poems, songs and demonstrations of their accomplishments in class.
Chapin School students ushered in the Chinese New Year with a feast prepared by parents and performances by students in Mandarin class. The celebration included dances, poems, songs and demonstrations of their accomplishments in class.
Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
|
31
|
13
|
20
Copyright © 2017. Created by Princeton Community Media. Powered by our readers and WordPress.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
|
31
|
13
|
20