Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, Feb. 16-18

Friday, February 16

Opening Reception for New Exhibition at Morven – “A Gentleman’s Pursuit: The Commodore’s Greenhouse” is the latest exhibit at Morven Museum and Garden. Guest curators Richard W. Hunter, Patrick Harshbarger, and Joshua Butchko, of the archaeology firm Hunter Research, Inc., have brought Commodore Robert F. Stockton’s 19th century greenhouse to life. Explore Morven’s garden history and discover what the Commodore’s pastime entailed. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free.

2018 Westminster Choir College Art Song Festival – An exploration of high romanticism through the songs of Schumann, Brahms, and others. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Westminster Choir College, Bristol Chapel, 101 Walnut Lane, Princeton. Admission $15.

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Cabernet Cabaret – The sixth annual Cabernet Cabaret, “Defying Gravity: Songs and Journeys of Transformation,” a cabernet-infused performance in the most romantic month of the year. Join Sarah Donner and special guests Mark Applegate, Matthew Campbell, and Rebecca Mullaney for a night of live music filled with drama, romance and comedy. Tapas reception provided by Mediterra Restaurant begins at 7 p.m. Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. $18 – $20 More information

The Princeton Folk Music Society presents Tony Trischka – Banjo virtuoso Tony Trischka performs at Christ Congregation Church. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.. Show starts at 8:15 p.m. Ample free parking. 50 Walnut Lane, in Princeton. Admission at the door: $20 ($15 for Princeton Folk Music Society members, $10 students under 22, $5 children).

Saturday, February 17

Science On Saturday at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory – “Looking Ahead A Split Second: How The Brain Learns Predictions In An Unpredictable World” presented by Sam Wang of Princeton University. 9:30 a.m., 100 Stellarator Road, Plainsboro. Free.

West Windsor Community Farmers Market Indoor Winter Market – Local produce, meat, eggs, live music and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Windsor Athletic Club, 99 Clarksville Road, West Windsor.

Wine and Chocolate Weekend at Terhune Orchards – Visit us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery tasting room and enjoy chocolate baked goods from Terhune’s bakery paired with award-winning wines. Special wine and chocolate pairing this weekend. Noon to 5 p.m., Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. More information

Sweet Sourland Farm Tour: Maple Sugaring – Tour Sweet Sourland Farm in Hopewell during maple sugaring season. Visit the Katzenbach’s forest, learn about tree biology and maple tapping, and observe maple tapping and processing in action. Visitors can also learn about the Katzenbach’s innovative energy-conserving systems including solar panels and a rooftop solar water heater. 1 p.m., Sweet Sourland Farm, 90 Lambertville-Hopewell Road, Hopewell. $10 – $15 More information

Common Threads: Introduction to West African Drumming – Learn how to approach the drum, as drummers share the technique, styles, rhythms, and tempos while learning how to play in concert and connect with other drummers. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Grounds For Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. $10.

The Human Library – Let’s Keep the Conversation Going – La Convivencia brings diverse people together to bridge their differences through mutual respect, community service, civic engagement, and community dialogue. With the rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and other forms of bigotry nationwide, La Convivencia’s work is more important now than ever before. The Human Library, which will meet monthly, will initiate a community dialogue. 2 p.m., West Windsor Library, 333 N Post Rd., 333 N Post Rd., West Windsor. Free More information

Art of Collecting Party at Rago Auctions – Join Rago Auctions for the “Art of Collecting” party. Preview the fantastic 19th, 20th, and 21st-century designs going up for sale in the largest unreserved auction in Rago history, held on February 23rd, 24th and 25th. Mingle with other collectors while you enjoy live music. 5 p.m., Rago Arts & Auction Center, 333 North Main St, Lambertville. Free More information

Sunday, February 18

Friends of the South Brunswick Library Book Sale – Love Them and Read Them Book Sale. Adult materials are in Meeting Room A and B and Children’s materials are in Program Room 1A and 1B. Come out to buy some books to help fund programs at the library. 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. , South Brunswick Library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction.

George Washington’s Birthday Celebration – Listen to 18th century music, learn facts about Washington, participate in colonial activities, and more at Washington Crossing State Park. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Johnson Ferry House, 355 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville. Admission $5.

Scott McVay Book Reading – A reading by naturalist, author, and poet Scott McVay, who will speak about the environmental threads of his 2015 book, “Surprise Encounters with Artists and Scientists, Whales and Other Living Things.” 2 p.m., Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association, 31 Titus Mill Rd, Pennington. Free More information

Sunday Afternoon At The Movies: Defiant Requiem – Imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp, composer Rafael Schächter and fellow inmates use the power of music to fight back. Through hunger, disease and slave labor, the Jewish inmates of Terezin hold onto their humanity by staging plays, composing opera and using paper and ink to record the horrors around them. Special Guest: Murray Sidlin. 4 p.m., The Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton. $15 More information

Editor’s Note: To have your event considered for our weekend picks, please add it to our community events calendar. It’s easy and free. Click the events tab on our website navigation bar and select “Add event.”