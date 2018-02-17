Planet Princeton
Winter weather advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The National Weather Service in Mt. Holly has issued a winter weather advisory for Central New Jersey and Bucks County. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Four to six inches of snow is possible for the Princeton area. The snow is expected to become moderate to heavy in the evening. Reduced visibility is possible. The snow could fall at
a rate of up to an inch per hour at times in parts of the region, causing very poor road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow likely will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

