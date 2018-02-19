Police in Lawrence seek suspect in Quick Check hit and run

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, the Lawrence Township Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a Quick Check gas attendant was struck by a Gray Nissan Altima in the parking lot at the Brunswick Avenue Extension.

The gas attendant was trying to stop the driver of the Nissan after the Nissan struck a Silver Honda SUV. The 35-year-old gas attendant sustained injuries to his head and leg and is in critical condition at Capital Health Regional at Fuld.

The suspect was last seen wearing a bandana and a sweatshirt. The Altima has tinted front and rear door windows.

The crash is still under investigation by Officer Andres Mejia, Detective Joseph Radlinsky, Detective Dan Gladney and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office Serious Collision unit. If anyone witnessed the crash or can identify the suspect or vehicle , please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department at 609-896-1111.