Police in Lawrence seek suspect in Quick Check hit and run

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, the Lawrence Township Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a Quick Check gas attendant was struck by a Gray Nissan Altima in the parking lot at the Brunswick Avenue Extension.

The gas attendant was trying to stop the driver of the Nissan after the Nissan struck a Silver Honda SUV. The 35-year-old gas attendant sustained injuries to his head and leg and is in critical condition at Capital Health Regional at Fuld.

The suspect was last seen wearing a bandana and a sweatshirt. The Altima has tinted front and rear door windows.

The crash is still under investigation by Officer Andres Mejia, Detective Joseph Radlinsky, Detective Dan Gladney and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office Serious Collision unit. If anyone witnessed the crash or can identify the suspect or vehicle , please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department at 609-896-1111.

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Tue 20

Princeton Civil Rights Commission Monthly Meeting

February 20 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 21

Getting a Leg Up on Peripheral Artery Disease

February 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 21

Lecture: Christopher Fisher: American Power and Human Rights in the Post-My Lai Era

February 21 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Iran: Changing Perspectives

February 22 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 22

Starlight Evening with Ryan Speedo Green

February 22 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Marijuana: Weeding Out the Truth 2018

February 22 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Film: “John Lewis – Get in the Way”

February 22 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

“Water Features in the Home Landscape” @ D&R Greenway with Rutgers Master Gardeners

February 22 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 22

Internet Security Presentation

February 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 22

Talk To Me: A Family Night Event presented by HiTOPS Teen Council

February 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 22

PRINCETON BATTLEFELD SOCIETY’S WASHINGTON’S BIRTHDAY EDUCATIONAL FORUM TO FEATURE HISTORIAN, ED LENGEL

February 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 22

Great Minds Salon with Brad Lawrence

February 22 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
