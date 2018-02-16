Youth soccer coach in South Brunswick charged with distributing child pornography

A South Brunswick man has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, law enforcement officials said.

Waldo Milla-Guerra, 49, a volunteer soccer coach with the South Brunswick Soccer Club and a former Sunday school teacher at Central Jersey Church of Christ in North Brunswick, was arrested at his home Friday morning after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

He was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography in the second degree and one count of possession of child pornography in the third degree, police said

Milla allegedly stored an undisclosed number of illicit images of children on his computer and exchanged multiple images of children on the internet. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending a court appearance tomorrow.

The investigation was led by agents of the FBI and South Brunswick Detective Dennis Yuhasz. Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joseph Chessari assisted with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yuhasz of the South Brunswick Police Department at (732) 329-4646, or Detective Chessari of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3287.