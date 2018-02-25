Planet Princeton
Local Politics

2018 municipal budget, Princeton University president on council agenda for Monday night

1 day ago
Krystal Knapp
The Princeton Council is slated to introduce the 2018 municipal budget at the governing body’s public meeting on Monday night. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the main meeting room at Monument Hall, the former Princeton Borough municipal building.

For 2018, the proposed budget is $64.4 million for municipal services, a $1.9 million increase over 2017. Officials have decided to use more money from the town’s surplus to cover most of the increase. The municipal tax rate would increase half a cent to 49 cents per $100 of assessed property value if the budget is approved. The owner of a home assessed at the town average of $837,074 would pay $4,102 in municipal property taxes, a $42 increase over last year.

At 8 p.m., Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber is slated to address the council. In past years, residents have been able to ask questions or make comments. From the agenda it is unclear whether questions will be allowed this time.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

