Hopewell restaurant week will feature two new eateries

More than 10 eateries will participate in the fourth annual winter restaurant week March 5 to 11 in Hopewell Borough, including newcomers Thana Thai and Entrata.
Thana Thai, formerly Da’s Kitchen, is located at 21 East Broad Street and offers traditional Thai food. Entrata opened earlier this month at 9 East Broad Street. The family-run, independent restaurant offers farm-to-table, contemporary Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner.
Restaurants will offer specials all week. Following is a full list of participating restaurants:
Antimo’s Italian Kitchen
The Blue Bottle
The Brothers Moon
Brick Farm Tavern
The Peasant Grill
Nomad Pizza
The Hopewell Bistro & Inn
Entrata
The Boro Bean
Thana Thai
Brick Farm Market