Hopewell restaurant week will feature two new eateries

21 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
More than 10 eateries will participate in the fourth annual winter restaurant week March 5 to 11 in Hopewell Borough, including newcomers Thana Thai and Entrata.

Thana Thai, formerly Da’s Kitchen, is located at 21 East Broad Street and offers traditional Thai food. Entrata opened earlier this month at 9 East Broad Street. The family-run, independent restaurant offers farm-to-table, contemporary Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Restaurants will offer specials all week. Following is a full list of participating restaurants:

Antimo’s Italian Kitchen
The Blue Bottle
The Brothers Moon
Brick Farm Tavern
The Peasant Grill
Nomad Pizza
The Hopewell Bistro & Inn
Entrata
The Boro Bean
Thana Thai
Brick Farm Market

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
Mon 26

Auditions

February 26 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Mon 26

Science on Tap: Climate Change – How do we know what we know?

February 26 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 27

Chapin School Princeton Open Classrooms

February 27 @ 8:30 am - 10:00 am
Tue 27

The Blues Collection

February 27 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 28

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City

February 28 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 28

Cardiovascular Disease Screenings

February 28 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 28

Arts Council of Princeton Nomad Pizza Fundraiser

February 28 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 28

Rock ‘N Roll Purim at TJC

February 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
