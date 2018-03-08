Breaking News: Judge rules on Princeton and West Windsor affordable housing unit obligations

Mercer County Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson today issued a ruling on the number of affordable housing units Princeton and West Windsor must build.
Under the order, Princeton is required to build 753 new affordable units. West Windsor is required to build 1,500 new affordable units. The units must be built by 2025.
Some Princeton officials were expecting a much lower number. They had expected that the town would have an obligation of under 500 units and would receive credit for about 350 units. Princeton joined several other municipalities in Mercer County in filing a lawsuit challenging their affordable housing obligations.
Princeton officials have not said whether they will appeal the decision. They were unaware of the ruling when contacted by this reporter.
Both Princeton and West Windsor must submit compliance plans to the court in June. A compliance hearing is scheduled for July 24.
Affordable housing advocates characterized the ruling as a major victory for New Jersey families and said the decision recognizes the extent of the state’s housing affordability crisis and affirms that towns must meet fair housing needs totaling more than 150,000 units.