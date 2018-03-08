Planet Princeton
Storm Update: Almost 1,500 Princeton households still without power

1 hour ago
Krystal Knapp
Residents on Philip drive in Princeton who lost power Wednesday afternoon were happy to see PSE&G repair trucks Thursday afternoon. Photo: Patricia Casey.

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, almost 1,500 Princeton homes, schools and businesses were still without power, about 13 percent of PSE&G’s customers in Princeton.

The Princeton outages make up more than half of the remaining 2,700 PSE&G outages in Mercer County. More than 300 homes in Montgomery and more than 500 homes in South Brunswick were still without power. Across the state, 44,000 PSE&G customers were still without power on Thursday night.

Several inches of wet, heavy snow took down trees, poles and power lines across the area. Princeton received more snow than other parts of the county. Total snowfall amounts reported by residents range from eight inches to as high as 17 inches.

The Hun School is still without power and will be closed Friday. Stuart Country Day is also without power and school officials will make a decision by 5:30 a.m. on Friday about whether the school will be closed. Johnson Park Elementary School is the lone public school in Princeton that was still without power on Thursday night. Princeton Public Schools students will report to school as regularly scheduled on Friday. Superintendent of Schools Steve Cochrane told parents he hopes power will be restored to Johnson Park by the morning. If power is not restored, students will be sent to other schools in the district for the day.

New Jersey Transit will resume full service on Friday, officials said. Rail, bus, light rail and Access Link services will all operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Road Closures

Princeton officials have not released an updated list of road closures since Thursday morning.

Residents reported that Sycamore Road is closed from Harrison to Cedar. Residents have reported that many other secondary roads are still closed, with trees or poles blocking the roadways.

Marshall Corner Woodsville Road was reopened to traffic Thursday night.

Closed Roads in South Brunswick
·         Miller Rd
·         New Rd between Route 1 and Wheeler Road
·         Haypress Rd
·         Broadway Rd
·         Old Road

Traffic signals not working at  Heathcote/ Rt 27

Trees and wires down:

·         Rt 27 at Old Road
·         Riva Ave between Davidson Mill and Davidson Mill Park
·         New Road near Woodlot Park
·         Brook Drive
·         New Rd by Sondek Park
·         Georges Rd / Whetherhill Way
·         Sandhill Rd / Eastern Drive
·         Broadway- multiple wires & trees
·         Springdale Rd /Joline Rd
·         Kingsley Rd
·         Stillwell Rd
·         Deans Pond Lane West
·         Chipper Drive
·         Rumson Rd
·         Georges Road / Jason Road
·         Crestview Drive / Eleanor Drive
·         White Pyne Road

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

