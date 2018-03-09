Some Princeton residents frustrated about lingering power outages

Residents in portions of the Western Section have been without power since Wednesday afternoon, as have other Princeton neighborhoods and a few private schools.

While many trees and poles have been removed, others still sit across the middle of roadways, leaving residents to wonder when their power will be restored.

A tree and wires have straddled Westcott Road since Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the neighborhood say they have been told they will get power back when municipal workers cut up and remove the tree. But the workers can’t cut the tree until PSE&G takes down the wires. Residents wonder why it is taking so long for the tree to be removed, and are frustrated because they can’t get any answers from the town or PSE&G.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday there were still 1,200 homes in Princeton without power, which is about 10 percent of PSE&G’s customers in the municipality. That figure represents almost 60 percent of the remaining 2,100 power outages in Mercer County.

Is your road still closed because of downed trees, poles or wires? Let us know in comments so we can compile a list. Thanks