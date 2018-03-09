Planet Princeton
Some Princeton residents frustrated about lingering power outages

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A tree and downed wires have been blocking Westcott Road since Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in portions of the Western Section have been without power since Wednesday afternoon, as have other Princeton neighborhoods and a few private schools.

While many trees and poles have been removed, others still sit across the middle of roadways, leaving residents to wonder when their power will be restored.

A tree and wires have straddled Westcott Road since Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the neighborhood say they have been told they will get power back when municipal workers cut up and remove the tree. But the workers can’t cut the tree until PSE&G takes down the wires. Residents wonder why it is taking so long for the tree to be removed, and are frustrated because they can’t get any answers from the town or PSE&G.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday there were still 1,200 homes in Princeton without power, which is about 10 percent of PSE&G’s customers in the municipality. That figure represents almost 60 percent of the remaining 2,100 power outages in Mercer County.

Is your road still closed because of downed trees, poles or wires? Let us know in comments so we can compile a list. Thanks

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Fri 09

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Fri 09

The Blues Collection

March 9 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 09

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 9 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 09

Senior thesis exhibition by Logan Dziak

March 9 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 09

Reading by Sally Rooney, presented by Princeton’s Fund for Irish Studies

March 9 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 09

Exhibition Reception

March 9 @ 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 09

Princeton University Orchestra Soloist Spotlight

March 9 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 09

Musical: Picnic at Hanging Rock

March 9 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 09

We are Proud…

March 9 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 10

Grandparent Workshop: Car Safety, Infant CPR & Home Safety

March 10 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Sat 10

Little Flower Children’s Yoga Teacher Training

March 10 @ 9:00 am - March 11 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 10

Summer Camp Open House

March 10 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Fri 09

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Fri 09

The Blues Collection

March 9 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 09

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 9 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 09

Senior thesis exhibition by Logan Dziak

March 9 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 09

Reading by Sally Rooney, presented by Princeton’s Fund for Irish Studies

March 9 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
