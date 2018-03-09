Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, March 9-11

Friday, March 9

Reading by Sally Rooney, presented by Princeton’s Fund for Irish Studies – Sally Rooney, winner of The Sunday Times Young Writer Award, reads from her debut novel, Conversations with Friends (2017), which was shortlisted for The Sunday Times Short Story Prize. 4:30 p.m., East Pyne, Room 010, Princeton. Free More information

Princeton University Orchestra Soloist Spotlight – The Princeton University Orchestra will present one of the most popular programs of its season: a spotlight on concerto repertoire, featuring the student winners of the 2017-18 concerto competition 7:30 p.m., Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Princeton. $15 More information

Musical: Picnic at Hanging Rock – A new musical with book, music and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, adapted from the popular Australian novel by Joan Lindsay. On Valentine’s Day, 1900, three Australian schoolgirls from Appleyard College are released from their studies for an afternoon picnic. The wilderness is seductive, the girls are enraptured, and the mystery begins. 8 p.m., Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton. $8 – $17 More information

We are Proud… – In We are Proud… by Jackie Sibblies Drury, an idealistic and diverse group of actors try to tell the story of a little known genocide perpetrated in what is now Namibia. They soon find their attempts to bring the past to life reopen wounds of a shared and ugly American past. 8 p.m., Wallace Theater, Lewis Arts Complex, Princeton University, 122 Alexander Street, Princeton, NJ. $8 – $17 More information

Saturday, March 10

Princeton Pi Day – Celebrate all things Pi and pie at the annual Princeton celebration. Following is the full schedule of events:

9 a.m. Apple Pie Eating Contest – McCaffrey’s Supermarket

10 a.m. Surprise Birthday Party for Albert Einstein – SOLD OUT

10 a.m. Einstein in Princeton Guided Walking Tour – Nassau Inn

10:30 a.m. Pi Themed Family Movie – Princeton Garden Theater

10:30 a.m. Robotics Club Competition – Princeton Public Library/JP Elementary

11 a.m. PSO friendly Kids of All Ages Violin Exhibition – Nassau Inn

12 p.m. Einstein Look-A-Like Contest – Nassau Inn

12 p.m. Dinky Train rides with Einstein – Dinky Train

1 p.m. Makers Day New Jersey – Princeton Public Library

1:30 p.m. Pi Recitation Contest – Nassau Inn

1 :59 pm. Pizza Pi Competition – Princeton Pi

2:30 p.m. Best Princeton Apple Pie Contest – Nassau Inn

3:14 p.m. Pie Throwing Event – Palmer Square

4 p.m. House of Cupcakes Decorating Competition – House of Cupcakes

5 p.m. Guided Pub Crawl – Nassau Inn

Sunday, March 11

Empty Bowl Fundraiser – Beat the March doldrums with an afternoon of delicious, home-made, hot soup, lovely, crusty peasant bread from one of Trenton’s best old-style Italian bakeries, and sip your favorite spirits while helping the programs of two deserving organizations. At the Empty Bowl fundraiser you select your own beautiful, artist-made bowl. Noon. Trenton Social (449 S. Broad St.), 477 S. Broad Street, Trenton. $20 – $40 More information

“Stand Up Together, The Power of We” Social Justice and Interfaith Leadership Conference – La Convivencia is a New Jersey-based non-profit organization with a mission to honor and celebrate the differences and shared values of a pluralistic community based on the principles of acceptance, trust and mutual respect. By uniting a diverse citizenry through community service and civic engagement, the group seeks to create a more inclusive and peaceful society. 1 p.m., Princeton University’s Carl Fields Center, 58 Prospect Ave, Princeton. Free More information

Gary’s Pruning Demonstration at Terhune Orchards – Gary Mount, owner of Terhune Orchards, is offering a free pruning class in his orchards. Mount is frequently asked for his advice on pruning and other cultural practices in the orchards. He will explain how he prunes and answer questions right out in the orchards. 1 p.m., Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton. Free More information

Folktales—Your Passport to the World – Universal themes of courage, kindness, and cooperation can be found in folktales the world over. Hear stories from many lands that touch on these and other themes that have been told for ages to all ages. 3 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon, Princeton. More information

All Singers Welcome: Choral Reading of Haydn Paukenmesse and Brahms Nänie – Artistic Director of the New Jersey Chamber Singers and Assistant Director of the Rutgers University Glee Club. All choral singers welcome. No auditions and no rehearsal. Scores will be provided if you need one. Members of the community gather together for the common joyful enterprise of making music. 4 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, 50 Cherry Hill Road, Princeton. $10 More information

Comedy Improv Hour – The Improbable Improvs are proud to present their second annual comedy improv show. Audience members will be asked for cues and the members of the group will use these cues to create their skits. Since all of what is performed is unplanned or unscripted, anything can happen and often does! 4 p.m., Woodrow Wilson School, Bowl Room #16, Corner of Washington Rd and Prospect Ave, Princeton. Free More information

The Launch of the Rosenstein Haggadah – Discussion, light dinner and a family friendly art activity created by Mordechai Rosenstein. Dr. Shoshana Silberman is a teacher, principal, consultant and author of eight books. In 1987, upon encouragement of parents at TJC, she created a Haggadah with features that did not exist previously. 5 p.m., The Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton. $10 More information

