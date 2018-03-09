Planet Princeton
NonprofitsPalate

Blue Point Grill raises $15,000 for Breast Cancer Resource Center

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The Blue Point Grill’s 2018 Pink Pearl Night raised $15,000 to the Princeton YWCA’s Breast
Cancer Resource Center. The event featured an eight-course seafood experience, and Witherspoon Grill’s Pink Drink Night. Pictured (l-r): Edgar Urias, executive chef at Blue Point Grill; Jess Morrison, vice president, JM Group; Kristina Daniels, assistant general manager, Blue Point Grill; Paula Flory, director Breast Cancer Resource Center; Jack Morrison, president, JM Group; Steven Murray, general manager, Blue Point Grill.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

