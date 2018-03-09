Blue Point Grill raises $15,000 for Breast Cancer Resource Center

The Blue Point Grill’s 2018 Pink Pearl Night raised $15,000 to the Princeton YWCA’s Breast
Cancer Resource Center. The event featured an eight-course seafood experience, and Witherspoon Grill’s Pink Drink Night. Pictured (l-r): Edgar Urias, executive chef at Blue Point Grill; Jess Morrison, vice president, JM Group; Kristina Daniels, assistant general manager, Blue Point Grill; Paula Flory, director Breast Cancer Resource Center; Jack Morrison, president, JM Group; Steven Murray, general manager, Blue Point Grill.