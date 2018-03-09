87th annual Bryn Mawr-Wellesley Book Sale kicks off next Friday, March 16

One of the largest and most popular book sales on the East Coast returns to Princeton this coming Friday, March 16. It’s the Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale, an annual event that raises money for college scholarships.

Volunteers say the book sale’s storage units are stuffed to the rafters with box after box of quality used books from individual donors, as well as area colleges and universities. Books are organized into more 60 categories, including this year’s newest addition, historical fiction. There is also a wide variety of world language books including Spanish, Mandarin, and French.

The sale will feature an unusually large number of children’s books this year, with prices starting at just 50 cents, volunteers said.

Other categories include fiction, poetry, biography, non-fiction, art, collectible, rare books and more.

The sale is being held at Princeton Day School, 650 Great Road. Parking is free. Admission is free except for the March 16 opening day, when tickets are $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased via Paypal at bmandwbooks.com.

2018 Sale Dates & Hours

Opening Day – Tickets $25

Friday, March 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General Public – no entry fee

Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, March 19 (Half Price Day*), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20 ($10/Box Day*), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Excluding some rare books.