Planet Princeton
Happenings

87th annual Bryn Mawr-Wellesley Book Sale kicks off next Friday, March 16

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

 

One of the largest and most popular book sales on the East Coast returns to Princeton this coming Friday, March 16. It’s the Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale, an annual event that raises money for college scholarships.

Volunteers say the book sale’s storage units are stuffed to the rafters with box after box of quality used books from individual donors, as well as area colleges and universities. Books are organized into more 60 categories, including this year’s newest addition, historical fiction. There is also a wide variety of world language books including Spanish, Mandarin, and French.

The sale will feature an unusually large number of children’s books this year, with prices starting at just 50 cents, volunteers said.

Other categories include fiction, poetry, biography, non-fiction, art, collectible, rare books and more.

The sale is being held at Princeton Day School, 650 Great Road. Parking is free. Admission is free except for the March 16 opening day, when tickets are $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased via Paypal at bmandwbooks.com.

2018 Sale Dates & Hours
 Opening Day – Tickets $25
Friday, March 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General Public – no entry fee
Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, March 19 (Half Price Day*), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 20 ($10/Box Day*), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Excluding some rare books.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 10

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Sat 10

Grandparent Workshop: Car Safety, Infant CPR & Home Safety

March 10 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Sat 10

The Blues Collection

March 10 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 10

Little Flower Children’s Yoga Teacher Training

March 10 @ 9:00 am - March 11 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 10

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 10 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sat 10

Summer Camp Open House

March 10 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 10

Young Adult Spot (Y.A.S.)

March 10 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Sat 10

Wine and Chocolate Weekend at Terhune Orchards Winery

March 10 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 10

Princeton University Orchestra Soloist Spotlight

March 10 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 10

Musical: Picnic at Hanging Rock

March 10 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 10

We are Proud…

March 10 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 11

Princeton Photo Workshop: NEW! Working with a Live Model

March 11 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Sat 10

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 1 - May 21
Sat 10

Grandparent Workshop: Car Safety, Infant CPR & Home Safety

March 10 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Sat 10

The Blues Collection

March 10 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 10

Little Flower Children’s Yoga Teacher Training

March 10 @ 9:00 am - March 11 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 10

Senior thesis exhibition by Heather Grace, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 10 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: