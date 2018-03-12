Planet Princeton
Weather

Winter weather advisory in effect for the Princeton area until 10 a.m. Tuesday

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two to three inches of snow is expected for the Princeton area. Light rain Monday afternoon and evening will turn to snow later at night.

Drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions on Monday night and Tuesday
morning during the a.m. commute. Be prepared for reduced visibility at times.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Mon 12

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 12
Mon 12

The Blues Collection

March 12 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 12

A Century and Beyond – Charity Bike Ride Basics

March 12 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Mon 12

Central Jersey General Infertility Support Group

March 12 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 12

Mercer County CHADD Group

March 12 @ 7:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 13

Senior thesis art exhibition by Eric Li

March 13 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 13

A senior thesis exhibition by Jonathan Zong, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

March 13 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tue 13

Healthy Living With Crohn’s & Colitis

March 13 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 13

Free Circus Performance – Trenton Circus Squad Winter Showcase

March 13 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 14

Free Medicare Update & Information Session

March 14 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Wed 14

13th Annual Princeton Innovation Forum

March 14 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 14

Arts Council of Princeton Pi Day Activities

March 14 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
   

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Mon 12

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 12
Mon 12

The Blues Collection

March 12 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 12

A Century and Beyond – Charity Bike Ride Basics

March 12 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Mon 12

Central Jersey General Infertility Support Group

March 12 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 12

Mercer County CHADD Group

March 12 @ 7:45 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: