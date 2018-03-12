Winter weather advisory in effect for the Princeton area until 10 a.m. Tuesday

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two to three inches of snow is expected for the Princeton area. Light rain Monday afternoon and evening will turn to snow later at night.

Drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions on Monday night and Tuesday

morning during the a.m. commute. Be prepared for reduced visibility at times.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.