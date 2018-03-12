Planet Princeton
Princeton Recreation Department employee Anthony Simone receives state award

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Princeton Recreation Department employee Anthony Simone (c) with Ben Stentz and Vikki Caines.

Anthony Simone, a lifelong Princeton resident who works for the municipality’s recreation department, has been honored with a state award.

Simone, a graduate of St. Paul’s School, has been named the 2017 New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association employee of the year. Members of the recreation department went to Atlantic City with Simone last week to receive his award. The municipality also recognized Simone at the Princeton Council meeting on Monday night.

Princeton Recreation Department Director Ben Stentz said Simone has been a fixture at the department and an important part of the team for the last 11 years. His duties include trash pickup, recycling pickup, park and pool cleanup, cutting the grass, removing snow, and keeping Princeton’s municipal parks looking nice.

“Anthony has a tremendous work ethic, but more importantly his positive attitude and genuine kindness are a daily reminder to our team about how we want to carry ourselves in the community,” Stentz said. “Anthony is part of our departments fabric in so many ways.’

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

