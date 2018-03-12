Send Hunger Packing to partner with Arm in Arm to serve more Princeton students

Planet Princeton
3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Send Hunger Packing, the Princeton organization that works to make sure school children have enough food on weekends so that they can concentrate on learning, is expanding its program.

The nonprofit serves about 125 kids each week in grades pre-k through fifth grade in the Princeton Public Schools. Students receive backpacks filled with food to take home on weekends. In February, Send Hunger Packing reached the 100,000  mark for the number of supplemental meals served since the organization began.

Next week, Send Hunger Packing will begin a new pilot program at John Witherspoon Middle School. Parents will be able to shop once a month at the Arm in Arm food pantry at Nassau Presbyterian Church. Elementary school students will still receive backpacks.

“There is a stigma carrying one of the backpacks in middle school and high school,” said Ross Wishnick, chairman of Send Hunger Packing. “We’re optimistic that this pilot program will be a success and we will be able to serve more students.”

For more information about the Send Hunger Packing Princeton program, visit http://www.shupprinceton.org/.

Krystal Knapp

