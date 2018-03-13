Liquor license transfer approved for McCaffrey’s Supermarket in Princeton

McCaffrey’s Supermarket at the Princeton Shopping Center will soon be selling alcohol.

The Princeton Council unanimously approved the transfer of the retail liquor license formerly owned by CoolVines to the supermarket on Monday night. The transfer was on the consent agenda, and there was no discussion or comment by officials or members of the public on the transfer.

Claridge Wines and Liquor, a family-owned business located in the shopping center for two decades, previously opposed the sale of the license and said the competition would destroy the family’s business. The owner wrote a letter to officials about the issue, but at the council meeting Monday night, there were no objections to the sale. Lawyers for the supermarket and Claridge attended a council meeting last month and asked for the vote to be postponed because a legal issue came up.

With the license, the McCaffrey’s in Princeton will become more competitive with grocers like Wegman’s and Trader Joe’s, which both sell alcohol. McCaffrey’s already sells alcohol at its West Windsor location.

The other plenary retail consumption liquor license locations in Princeton are at: 49 Hulfish Street, 23 Witherspoon Street, 264 Nassau Street, and 234 Nassau Street.