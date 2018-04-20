Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, April 20-22

To have your event considered for our weekend picks, please add it to our community events calendar. It’s free and easy. Go to “events” and select “add event” from our website navigation menu. Then add your event. After you enter your information, don’t forget to select a date from the calendar menu. Thank you.

Friday, April 20

Blawenburg Church Rummage Sale – Rummage sale Friday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cook Hall behind the church in Skillman. Plenty of treasures to choose from: clothing, jewelry, household items, books,games, toys, small furniture and more, more, more! Famous Blawenburg hot dogs and baked goods. 20 percent of profits go to local drug and alcohol recovery efforts. 424 Rt. 518, Montgomery. More information

Ceremony to Honor Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Christian Community – Princeton Theological Seminary will commemorate the life of one of its distinguished alumni, His Holiness Abuna Paulos, who was known as the fifth patriarch and Catholicos of Ethiopia from 1992 to 2012. The special ceremony is open to the public. Princeton Theological Seminary Library, 25 Library Place. More information

Opening Reception for Just My Nature by Aurelle Purdy Sprout – Solo Exhibit: Just My Nature. April 17-May 12. Opening Reception Friday, April 20, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Bank of Princeton, 10 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530. Gallery Hours: M-Th 9-5; F 9-6; Sat. 9-12. www.AurellePurdySprout.com. 3:30 pm, The Bank of Princeton, Lambertville, 10 Bridge Street, Lambertville. Free More information

People & Stories / Gente y Cuentos Reading and Benefit – Vijay Seshadri, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of “3 Sections”, “Wild Kingdom”, and “The Long Meadow”, will read from his work at the People & Stories / Gente y Cuentos annual spring benefit at the Nassau Club at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will support People & Stories / Gente y Cuentos. 6 Mercer Street, Princeton. More information

The Pegasus Theatre Project Presents Bakersfield Mist – Written by Stephen Sachs and directed by Peter Bisgaier, the play Bakersfield Mist opens on Friday runs through Sunday, April 22 at the West Windsor Arts Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. West Windsor Arts Center, 952 Alexander Road , West Windsor. $26 More information

Saturday, April 21

Princeton Academy’s Spring Rummage Sale – Join Princeton Academy of the Scared Heart for the annual Spring Rummage Sale. Come shop items ranging from toys, clothing and home goods to large furniture! All proceeds go to fund the school’s end-of-year Field Day. Princeton Academy of the Scared Heart 1128 Great Road Princeton, NJ 08540. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. . More information

Riverside Bike Rodeo honoring former principal Bill Cirullo – Join the Riverside community as friends, family members and former students and their families honor the late beloved Bill Cirullo. 10 a.m. Meet at Riverside Elementary School. More information

India Foundation of Metropolitan Princeton Celebrates Holi – Celebrate the colorful HOLI traditions, hosted by India Foundation of Metropolitan Princeton. 12 to 5 p.m. at the Princeton Country Club. The group will celebrate HOLI with organic colors, music, games and great food. The event is ticketed (buy at www.ifmpnj.org) and open to all. 1 Wheeler Way, Princeton. $15 More information

Arts Council Artist Talk and Book Signing with Diana Burko and Michael Lemonick – Join the Arts Council of Princeton for an artist talk and book signing with Diana Burko and Michael Lemonick. This event is held in conjunction with Earth, Fire, Water, Ice, Debris: Five Artists Comment on the Environment, on view in the Taplin Gallery.1 pm. Free More information

The Little Mermaid: Movie Musical : Play with Theater To Go – The Little Mermaid: Movie Musical Play along Sat Apr 21, 2018 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 kids and students. Theater to Go at Kelsey presents a special interactive screening of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Theater to Go at the Kelsey Theatre continues its audience favorite interactive movie musical screenings, and invites audiences of all ages to join in the fun! Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. More information

AshTag App Launch Event – AshTag is an app that has been created by local high school students to crowdsource a digital map of all the ash trees in the Princeton area. The information will be used to facilitate checkups on the trees to contain the spread of disease. For Arbor Day on April 21, organizers will celebrate the launch of the app and map ash trees at the Mountain Lakes Preserve. 2 p.m. Meet at Pettoranello Gardens, Community Park North, Route 206 and Mountain Avenue, Princeton. Free More information

SARGE is Coming to Town! – An Evening of Hilarious, High Energy entertainment The community is invited to laugh and enjoy “Sarge is Coming to Town!” at The Jewish Center. This evening of high energy comedy and musical entertainment features nationally recognized comedian, Sarge. 8:30 p.m., The Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton. $36 More information

Sunday, April 22

Run With Rotary – Come to beautiful Skillman Park in Montgomery Township and start your day with some exercise for a good cause. The annual RUN WITH ROTARY includes a 5k Run and 1-mile Ramble. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are welcome to participate. The 12th annual event will start at 10 a.m. at Skillman Park. Registration sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Skillman Park, between Route 601 and Burnt Hill Road, Skillman. More information

Israel Celebration – An afternoon of fun and friends. Dancing for all ages, Israeli Soccer Match, a performance by Koleinu, Israel inspired crafts, a delicious BBQ of hamburgers, veggie burgers and hotdogs for sale. Open to the Community. Celebration begins at noon. The Jewish Center of Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton. More information

13th Annual Montgomery Earth Day Fair – The 13th Annual Earth Day Fair from noon to 3 p.m will be held at Skillman Park after the Run with Rotary. In addition to providing many recycling opportunities, this year’s fair will bring back family entertainment and educational tables. The event will be held at Skillman Park, between Larocque Circle and Village Elementary School. GPS: 150 Main Blvd, Skillman, NJ 08558. Starts at noon at Skillman Park between Route 601 and Burnt Hill Road, Skillman. Free More information

Bach & Beyond (a Dryden Ensemble concert) – The ensemble will perform chamber music by J. S. Bach, Janitsch, Telemann, and J. C. Bach for flute, oboe, violin, viola, viola da gamba, cello, and harpsichord.. 3 p.m., Miller Chapel, Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton. $25 More information

Out of the Darkness Concert by the Princeton Tigertones – A concert performed by the Princeton Tigertones, a signature all-male a cappella group from Princeton University. The concert is free; the group will be accepting free-will donations for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to support the Out of the Darkness Walk in Philadelphia one June 16th.. 4 p.m. All Saints’ Church, Princeton, 16 All Saints’ Road, Princeton. More information