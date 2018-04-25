Planet Princeton
Annual Communiversity ArtsFest set for this Sunday in downtown Princeton

14 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The 48th annual Communiversity ArtsFest will be held this Sunday, April 29, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. The event, hosted by the Arts Council of Princeton, is free.

More than 200 booths will feature information from local non-profit organizations, arts, crafts, food, and other items for sale. Performances by local groups will be held on seven stages throughout the day. Performers include the Cherry Blossoms, Sarah Donner, Eco Del Sur, Fresh Fire, Lauren Marsh, the Princeton GirlChoir and BoyChoir, the Blue Meanies, the Shaxe and dance groups such as Fiesta Flamenco, the Pennington Studio, the Qing Yang Dance Studio and the YWCA Dance Department. Newcomers include Lara K LEK, Essie and the Big Chill, the Hun School of Princeton Jazz Combo, and Zoe Thierfelder.

Booths will line Nassau and Witherspoon streets, Palmer Square and the Princeton University campus near Nassau Hall. Free art activities and family friendly programming will be held at the Paul Robeson Center for the Arts and the Palmer Square Green. Activities include annual favorites like Nana’s Make-A-Mess Workshop and the Sidewalk Chalk Art exhibition, featuring young artists in action on the sidewalk on Palmer Square.

The Paint Out Princeton project will be back again this year with talented painters capturing the sights of Communiversity with Plein Air Painting. The artists’ work will be on view at the Arts Council of Princeton May 5 through June 16.

Parking options include the Chambers, Hulfish and Spring Street Garages. Additional parking can be found at Princeton University’s parking lots. Visit www.princeton.edu/parking for details. A free shuttle bus will be available for attendees who park at the Princeton Shopping Center at 301 Harrison Street. The shuttle will run continuously throughout the event.

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

