Planet Princeton
EnvironmentPhotos

Photo: Totem pole on display at Stonybrook Institute until end of August

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Children place stones at the altar in front of the totem pole at the Watershed Institute on April 24.

A 16-foot totem pole is on display at the Watershed Institute until Aug. 31. The exhibition, “Kwel’ Hoy: Many Struggles, One Front,” is on a cross-country tour with a goal of uplifting efforts to protect water and land. The totem pole, created by the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation in northern Washington State and southern British Columbia, has been on display in communities threatened by pipelines over the past six years.

The Watershed Institute is the new name for the former Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association. The name was changed at the organization’s annual meeting on Monday. Two awards were also presented at the meeting. Kathleen Biggins and C-Change Conversation, a volunteer-led association committed to promoting non-partisan dialogue and education about climate change, received the Edmund W. Stiles Award for Environmental Leadership. Jeanne Muzi and Colleen Schantzer of the Ben Franklin Elementary School in Lawrence received the Richard Rotter Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The two teachers have run the Streamkeepers program since 2006 at the elementary school, allowing students to gather information, make observations and report details about the Little Shabakunk Creek behind their school.

 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Fri 27

“Seasons” Nature Art by Eden Autism Students @ D&R Greenway for April, Autism Awareness Month

April 27 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 27

HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!

April 27 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 27

Aldo Martins Trunk Show at Hedy Shepard Ltd.

April 27 @ 10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Fri 27

‘Sculpted’ Exhibition

April 27 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 27

West Windsor Arts Center Stand Against Racism

April 27 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Fri 27

Lunchtime Chamber Music Performances

April 27 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Fri 27

Oh La La! French Botique

April 27 @ 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 27

Emergent Mechanics and Origins of Behavior in Simple Non-Neuronal Systems

April 27 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Fri 27

John Redmond and Edward Carson: Bloodshed, Borders and the Union State, a lecture by Alvin Jackson

April 27 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 27

Fund for Irish Studies: Lecture by Alvin Jackson

April 27 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 27

Enable’s Roaring Funnies Gala

April 27 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 27

Reading by Jenny Xie and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing

April 27 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Fri 27

“Seasons” Nature Art by Eden Autism Students @ D&R Greenway for April, Autism Awareness Month

April 27 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 27

HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!

April 27 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 27

Aldo Martins Trunk Show at Hedy Shepard Ltd.

April 27 @ 10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Fri 27

‘Sculpted’ Exhibition

April 27 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 27

West Windsor Arts Center Stand Against Racism

April 27 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: