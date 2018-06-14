Planet Princeton
Arts & CultureHappenings

Twelve reasons to attend Art All Night in Trenton this weekend

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Art All Night kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Roebling Wire Works building in Trenton.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend Art All Night in Trenton this weekend. The 24-hour gathering at the Roebling Wire Works this Saturday and Sunday has become one of the top annual events in the city. It’s a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and make new ones while enjoying the arts. Following are just a dozen of the reasons you might want to check out the event and see why more than 15,000 people from the region and beyond will make the trip to Trenton.

1. The Art – The Wire Works building is transformed into a pop-up art gallery featuring more than 1,200 pieces of art submitted by area artists and residents. Anyone can submit one piece of art, from elementary school children to amateur photographers to professional sculptors. The result of this democratic process is a broad range of art on display.

2. The Bands – Art All Night will feature more than 60 bands on three stages, including many local performers. Molly Rhythm, Honah Lee, Black Collar Biz, Chalk and the Beige Americans, the Band of Changes and the Trenton Children’s Chorus are just some of the bands that will perform.

3. The Films – The Trenton International Film Festival is back for another year. More than 3,000 entries were received this year. Over 2,000 of the submissions came from outside of the United States.

4. The Food – Two food courts will feature more than a dozen food trucks on Saturday, including the Tot Cart, Jammin Crepes, My Four Sons and Sweet Lavender Desserts.

5. The Silent Disco – The silent disco is a favorite for visitors of all ages. Choose from three different DJ’s in an interactive wireless headphone disco. The line is always out the door so come dressed to impress and bring your dance moves.

6. The Hebrew Hammer Blacksmith – Daniel Lapidow, also known as the Hebrew Hammer, will make a variety of small items and explains historic and modern blacksmithing techniques.

7. The Dueling Muralists – Top graffiti artists will battle to create the best large-scale mural showcasing all of their skills in just 24 hours. Watch as the aerosol turns to art.

8. Freaky Bikes All Night – The Trenton Bicycle Modification Association will be creating music in motion. Get your gears turning while watching the group weld and engineer a moving musical instrument.

9. Glass blowing – Watch artisans turn hot glass into pendants, marbles and small sculptures. Learn about the practical and artistic applications of the craft.

10. The Roebling Machine Shop Tour – Historian Clifford Zink of Princeton will present a visual display of the Wire Works building’s past. He will show you some of the unique pieces and artifacts he has collected over the years while researching and writing about the Roebling family and factories. Zink will also give tours of the Wire Works building at 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

11. The 24 Hour Music Video – Video and installation artist Bill Nobes and his crew will be teaching visitors about video and filmmaking while making a video. The installation will move to different production locations throughout the night. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be an extra.

12. The Children’s Art Zone – Working with the team from the New Jersey State Museum, the Children’s Home Society and the Trenton Community Music School, children can take a box and create something creative.

Art All Night is held at the Roebling Wire Works at 675 South Clinton Avenue in Trenton from 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 17. Free parking is available in the county parking lot on Broad Street across from the McDade administration building. Art All Night is organized by Artworks Trenton,Trenton’s downtown visual arts center. For more information about Art All Night and a full schedule of events and offerings, visit artallnighttrenton.org. Art All Night is free but donations are collected at the door. Donations support Artworks programs.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Thu 14

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Thu 14

Environmental Art, Music Exhibition, Oratorio @ D&R Greenway thru 6/25; Oratorio July 28

June 13 @ 9:00 am - June 25 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 14

Cirque Italia

June 14 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 15

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

June 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 15

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

June 15 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 15

One Table Cafe

June 15 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 15

The Princeton Festival presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

June 15 @ 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Sat 16

Princeton Photo Workshop: Private Access: Eastern State Penitentiary

June 16 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 16

Princeton Photo Workshop: Eastern State Penitentiary

June 16 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 16

Let’s Talk Climate and It’s Impact on You

June 16 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
Sat 16

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

June 16 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 16

8th Annual Mercer County Cultural Festival and Food Truck Rally

June 16 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Thu 14

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Thu 14

Environmental Art, Music Exhibition, Oratorio @ D&R Greenway thru 6/25; Oratorio July 28

June 13 @ 9:00 am - June 25 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 14

Cirque Italia

June 14 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 15

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

June 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 15

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

June 15 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: