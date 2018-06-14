Twelve reasons to attend Art All Night in Trenton this weekend

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend Art All Night in Trenton this weekend. The 24-hour gathering at the Roebling Wire Works this Saturday and Sunday has become one of the top annual events in the city. It’s a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and make new ones while enjoying the arts. Following are just a dozen of the reasons you might want to check out the event and see why more than 15,000 people from the region and beyond will make the trip to Trenton.

1. The Art – The Wire Works building is transformed into a pop-up art gallery featuring more than 1,200 pieces of art submitted by area artists and residents. Anyone can submit one piece of art, from elementary school children to amateur photographers to professional sculptors. The result of this democratic process is a broad range of art on display.

2. The Bands – Art All Night will feature more than 60 bands on three stages, including many local performers. Molly Rhythm, Honah Lee, Black Collar Biz, Chalk and the Beige Americans, the Band of Changes and the Trenton Children’s Chorus are just some of the bands that will perform.

3. The Films – The Trenton International Film Festival is back for another year. More than 3,000 entries were received this year. Over 2,000 of the submissions came from outside of the United States.

4. The Food – Two food courts will feature more than a dozen food trucks on Saturday, including the Tot Cart, Jammin Crepes, My Four Sons and Sweet Lavender Desserts.

5. The Silent Disco – The silent disco is a favorite for visitors of all ages. Choose from three different DJ’s in an interactive wireless headphone disco. The line is always out the door so come dressed to impress and bring your dance moves.

6. The Hebrew Hammer Blacksmith – Daniel Lapidow, also known as the Hebrew Hammer, will make a variety of small items and explains historic and modern blacksmithing techniques.

7. The Dueling Muralists – Top graffiti artists will battle to create the best large-scale mural showcasing all of their skills in just 24 hours. Watch as the aerosol turns to art.

8. Freaky Bikes All Night – The Trenton Bicycle Modification Association will be creating music in motion. Get your gears turning while watching the group weld and engineer a moving musical instrument.

9. Glass blowing – Watch artisans turn hot glass into pendants, marbles and small sculptures. Learn about the practical and artistic applications of the craft.

10. The Roebling Machine Shop Tour – Historian Clifford Zink of Princeton will present a visual display of the Wire Works building’s past. He will show you some of the unique pieces and artifacts he has collected over the years while researching and writing about the Roebling family and factories. Zink will also give tours of the Wire Works building at 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

11. The 24 Hour Music Video – Video and installation artist Bill Nobes and his crew will be teaching visitors about video and filmmaking while making a video. The installation will move to different production locations throughout the night. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be an extra.

12. The Children’s Art Zone – Working with the team from the New Jersey State Museum, the Children’s Home Society and the Trenton Community Music School, children can take a box and create something creative.

Art All Night is held at the Roebling Wire Works at 675 South Clinton Avenue in Trenton from 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 17. Free parking is available in the county parking lot on Broad Street across from the McDade administration building. Art All Night is organized by Artworks Trenton,Trenton’s downtown visual arts center. For more information about Art All Night and a full schedule of events and offerings, visit artallnighttrenton.org. Art All Night is free but donations are collected at the door. Donations support Artworks programs.

