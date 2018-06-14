‘Families Belong Together’ rally slated for tonight in Princeton

A rally will be held on Hinds Plaza next to the Princeton Public Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, June 14, to protest the separation of children from their families along the U.S. border.

“Join us on this nationwide day of action to show our elected officials that we will not passively stand by while immigration officers tear children from the arms of their parents. The cruelty and abuse these children suffer cannot, and will not, be tolerated,” reads the rally announcement.

The rally is one of dozens being held across the country Thursday to protest the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy. Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is being prosecuted under the policy that was announced in May. More than 500 children have been separated from their parents within the last month.

“Families Belong Together opposes the cruel, inhumane and unjustified separation of children from their parents along the U.S. border with Mexico and at other ports of entry into the U.S. We protest the conditions in which these children are kept. We protest the irreversible trauma that has already been perpetrated on these children and their parents for the crime of seeking a better life,” reads the announcement. “To separate immigrant families, victims of violence, hunger and poverty, is to re-violate them. Children as young as 18 months are torn from their mother’s arms by the U.S. government. This is violent abuse. These families are victimized again by the government to which they turn for help. Families Belong Together opposes the inhumane policies of the Trump Administration, Border Patrol, and I.C.E. and calls for immediate reform.”

