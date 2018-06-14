Planet Princeton
‘Families Belong Together’ rally slated for tonight in Princeton

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A rally will be held on Hinds Plaza next to the Princeton Public Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, June 14, to protest the separation of children from their families along the U.S. border.

“Join us on this nationwide day of action to show our elected officials that we will not passively stand by while immigration officers tear children from the arms of their parents. The cruelty and abuse these children suffer cannot, and will not, be tolerated,” reads the rally announcement.

The rally is one of dozens being held across the country Thursday to protest the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy. Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is being prosecuted under the policy that was announced in May.  More than 500 children have been separated from their parents within the last month.

“Families Belong Together opposes the cruel, inhumane and unjustified separation of children from their parents along the U.S. border with Mexico and at other ports of entry into the U.S. We protest the conditions in which these children are kept. We protest the irreversible trauma that has already been perpetrated on these children and their parents for the crime of seeking a better life,” reads the announcement. “To separate immigrant families, victims of violence, hunger and poverty, is to re-violate them. Children as young as 18 months are torn from their mother’s arms by the U.S. government. This is violent abuse. These families are victimized again by the government to which they turn for help. Families Belong Together opposes the inhumane policies of the Trump Administration, Border Patrol, and I.C.E. and calls for immediate reform.”

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Thu 14

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Thu 14

Environmental Art, Music Exhibition, Oratorio @ D&R Greenway thru 6/25; Oratorio July 28

June 13 @ 9:00 am - June 25 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 14

Improving Community and Family Engagement Through Resource-Based Partnerships

June 14 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 14

Lecture | Madama Butterfly: Beauty in Betrayal

June 14 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 14

Cirque Italia

June 14 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 15

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

June 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 15

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

June 15 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 15

One Table Cafe

June 15 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 15

The Princeton Festival presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

June 15 @ 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Sat 16

Princeton Photo Workshop: Private Access: Eastern State Penitentiary

June 16 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 16

Princeton Photo Workshop: Eastern State Penitentiary

June 16 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 16

Let’s Talk Climate and It’s Impact on You

June 16 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
