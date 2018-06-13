Planet Princeton
Gingered Peach owner is named James Beard Foundation fellow

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Joanne Canady-Brown, owner of The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville, has been named a James Beard Foundation fellow.

She will participate in the foundation’s second annual women’s entrepreneurial leadership program, which was created last year to support women restaurant owners and food entrepreneurs. The program focuses on mentorship, education, and the development of women entrepreneurs. Only 20 people were selected for the program, and Canady-Brown is the only participant from New Jersey.

The five-day leadership training program is hosted at Babson College. The curriculum will address advanced business and finance concerns related to entrepreneurship and expansion. A group of mentors will also provide expertise and career development support to the participants on an ongoing basis once they finish the program.

The Gingered Peach is located at 2 Gordon Avenue in the heart of Lawrenceville. Joanne Canady-Brown started the Let Them Eat Cake Bake Shop in 2011. She opened The Gingered Peach bakery in 2014. The bakery quickly became a hit with area residents.

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

